Halloween Lovers Will Appreciate the New Book of Blood Slot

Press Release: Book of Blood is a 5×3, 10-payline title, Dracula themed slot game.

Three or more Scatters awards 10 Free Spins with a special Expanding Symbol. 3 or more Scatters during Free Spins awards additional 10 Free Spins with the same special Expanding symbol.

Book of Blood offers Base game, Free Spins with special Expanding symbol and Buy Bonus feature. During Free Spins 6th reel will Respin if one or more special Expanding symbols are available in reels. After completion of Respins, reels with expanding symbols will be replaced with special Expanding symbols. Special Expanding symbols will pay like regular symbols even on non-adjacent positions on all paylines.

Buy Bonus guarantees Free Spins feature. The Buy Bonus feature is played at 80xTotal Cash Bet. The Buy Bonus feature is available only in the base game.

The game is played in cash. The symbol sequences on reels (reel strips) are the same for each bet mode, however the base game uses one-reel strips, Free Spins uses one reel strips and Buy Bonus uses different reel strips.

The basic game is played with a minimum of €0.10 with 10 fixed coins in both manual and autoplay modes. A player can play in autoplay mode by selecting the available number of auto spin numbers (10, 50, 100, 500, 1000).

Buy Bonus guarantees Free Spins feature. Minimum possible bet for Buy Bonus

is €0.10 with 10 fixed coins and max possible Bet for buy Bonus is €20 with 10 fixed coins. Buy bonus is played at 80xTotal Bet. Buy Bonus is available only in Base game.