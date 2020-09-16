Have You Tried SlotsMillion Casinos God of Storms Live by Playtech Yet?

If you haven’t tried SlotsMillion Casinos God of Storms Live by Playtech, your missing out! The brand-new live slot to hit the casino floor is the talk of the online casino industry with its chat and socialize features as well as its 5-reels, 25 paylines and a live game host.

Some of God of Storms Live features include wilds of course! There are two wilds; the ship and the logo wild. Both wilds can substitute for all other symbols to create a winning combination. The ship symbol also acts as a bonus symbol too. When it appears across the middle three reels the wild win respin will activate with each ship symbol shifting by one position to the left for each respin.

The more respins the higher your winning multiplier is up to the max of 5x. Besides the great added features and the live commentary with every spin there is also four progressive jackpots to win.

If your ready to try the new God of Storms Live head on over to SlotsMillion Casino! If this is the first time joining the casino make sure to take advantage and claim their new player welcome bonus worth a 100% match with the first deposit plus 100 free spins.