Jackpot City Featuring Three Fantastic New Microgaming Slots

Jackpot City Featuring Fantastic New Slot Releases! Check Out Chicago Gold, Juicy Joker Mega Moolah and Adventures of Doubloon Island™

Jackpot City Casino is always looking to entertain and when your stuck at home with nothing to do, you can always enjoy the sound of new slots.

Let’s take a look at some of the latest additions to their award winning Microgaming selection of games!

Chicago Gold™

The month gets under way with the launch of the glorious cartoon mobster caper Chicago Gold™. The backdrop for this 5-reel, 20 pay line video slot, is 1920s Prohibition-era Chicago, as organised crime gangs vie to control the streets under the watchful eye of the ‘Big Boss’. The Big Boss Jackpot Reveal Game is triggered when a jackpot symbol appears on the reels with any collect symbol. Players must match three of the same symbols to win one of four thrilling jackpots.

Juicy Joker Mega Moolah

Next, Microgaming unleashes Juicy Joker Mega Moolah, the latest incarnation of the world’s most famous progressive slot jackpot. True to form with Mega Moolah, it’s all about the bonus game and the thrill of spinning the jackpot wheel, which is triggered when three joker symbols land on the reels. The wheel offers the chance to win one of four jackpots: Mini, Minor, Major, and Mega. And Mega means Mega. Microgaming’s Mega Moolah network regularly pays seven figure sums to lucky players around the world.

Adventures of Doubloon Island™

Also embracing the HyperHold™ mechanic is the new pirate-themed slot, Adventures of Doubloon Island™, which comes swashing and buckling its way to Microgaming this month. The hunt is on for booty as a band of piratical ne’er do wells haunt the reels. Three or more scatters will yield wins of two, 15 or 100 times the total stake, while also triggering the free spins feature. Landing six or more HyperHold™ symbols on the reels triggers the HyperHold™ feature, during which skull symbols will reveal one of four jackpots and a chance for players to get their hands on the island’s fabled treasure.