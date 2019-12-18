Journey Under the Sea for Sunken Treasure in Bubble Bonanza

OneTouch Dives Into an Underwater World with the Launch of its Bubbles Bonanza

OneTouch, mobile-first games developer dives into an underwater world with the launch of its Bubbles Bonanza game. OneTouch said the new game is one of its best and most innovative slots to date, and they are thrilled to finally offer it to its consumers. The aptly themed deep sea slot boasts an immersive soundtrack and sea-like symbols including seahorses, octopus and lobsters.

Bubbles Bonanza is designed across a 6×6 formatted screen offering tons of extra bonus features such as multipliers and big cash prizes. Consecutive wins offer multipliers ranging from as low as 10x up to 200x.

OneTouch’s Head, Ollie Castleman spoke on the launch saying the company is always looking to push further than what they have before with achievements, and when it comes to innovation, Bubbles Bonanza is a perfect example. Castleman added, with Bubbles Bonanza, they have created a title that takes inspiration from popular social media games and turns it into a number one hit slot players will enjoy. OneTouch is a revolution in mobile gaming with all of its games delivered against a premium games platform that flawlessly perform across all mobile, desktop and tablets.