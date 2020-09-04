Labor Day Casino Bonuses at Slots Capital Casino Include 100 Free Spins

September 4, 2020 (Press Release) – Trees changing color, days getting shorter and kids going back to school are all signs that summer is over and autumn is on its way. Another sure sign of fall is Slots Capital Casino’s Labor Day Bonuses – 100 free spins on the Golden Gorilla slot from Rival Gaming and a 300% deposit bonus available September 7-19.

“It’s always kinda sad when summer comes to an end,” sighed Slots Capital’s blogger, Slots Lotty. “But hey, give me a pile of free spins and I can get over it!”

In Golden Gorilla, gorillas and prehistoric creatures inhabit the jungle and guard lost treasures. Players join Explorers as they search for relics. Three or more Golden Gorilla Idol icons trigger Free Spins. During the Free Spin round, three or more Golden Gorillas take players to the Golden Gorilla Super Round where Orange Dinosaurs can start the Hidden Statue Bonus Round.

The Wild Silverback Gorilla is an expanding wild which doubles wins during Free Spins. During the Super Round, it TRIPLES wins.

LABOR DAY BONUSES

Available September 7-19, 2020

100 SPINS ON GOLDEN GORILLA

Deposits of $25-$500

Bonus code: LABOR100

60X rollover; no max. cash-out

DEPOSITS TRIPLED!

300% DEPOSIT BONUS

Deposits of $35 – $500

Bonus code: BASH300

45X rollover; no max. cash-out

Slots Capital Casino offers a wide selection of slots and table games from Rival Gaming and adds $100 to new players’ first deposit to welcome them aboard.