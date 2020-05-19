Lightning Box Games Set to Debut Eagle Sun at LeoVegas Casino

Lightning Box Unveiled its Native American Themed Slot; Available to Play at LeoVegas Soon

Lightning Box unveiled its Native American themed slot titled Eagle Sun and it will be soon available to play with LeoVegas Casino. Lightning Box’ CEO said the new slot is an “exciting casino experience”, hitting new heights with massive win potential.

Eagle Sun is set in the Great Plains boasting 40 paylines that extends to 80 lines with the extra games feature, extra wilds and a re-trigger mechanic that delivers long-awaited excitement. Seven free games can be won with Super Eagle Spins played at double the lines. Everything from the design of the game to the graphics; Totem poles, Indian Chiefs, Dream Catchers and Drums, are everything we love about the American land!

Look for Eagle Sun at LeoVegas and soar to new heights in the brand-new high flying rising game! While your there, you might as well claim the new player LeoVegas welcome bonus. All new accounts are eligible to claim a first-time depositing bonus worth up to $1,000 in cash plus up to 100 free spins on Book of Dead. The minimum amount to deposit to receive at least 10 free spins and $10 in bonus cash is $10.