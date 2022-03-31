Metric Gaming and Lacerta Sports Form Long-Term Partnership

Creates a new standard in B2B sportsbook managed services by combining Metric’s multi-tenant sportsbook platform with Lacerta’s sportsbook solutions

Las Vegas & London – March 31, 2022 – The Metric Gaming Group and Lacerta Sports Limited have entered into an exclusive partnership to develop the sports betting industry’s most comprehensive and sought-after managed service for sportsbooks.

Metric and Lacerta are partnering to offer a new standard in online sportsbooks managed services. This is done by combining their proven expertise in technology development and deployment, advanced customer analytics, and automated pricing systems.

Lacerta brings significant expertise and standing to our team, so we’re proud to be partnering with them. In our view, the combination of Metric Gaming technology and Lacerta’s pricing and analytical excellence is a compelling alternative for operators looking to build or buy their own sportsbook platform”, said Keith Hayes, CEO of Metric Gaming. “As a company with its headquarters in Vegas, we are particularly excited about the opportunity to serve the North American market better.”

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Metric Gaming,” said Steve Edery, Founder and CEO of Lacerta Sports. Metric and Betfair share a vision of how the sports betting market should operate. By combining Metric’s sportsbook platform with Betfair’s price and analysis expertise, we believe we can reshape the online sports betting market.”

About Metric Gaming

Metric Gaming Group, headquartered in Las Vegas, was established in 2013 and developed the industry’s first truly multi-tenant sportsbook platform. In the US, Metric Gaming Group holds licenses in New Jersey, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. https://metricgaming.com

About Lacerta Sports

Sportbook solutions from Lacerta Sports are offered to strategic B2C and B2B partners. Among the services provided are proprietary pricing, risk management, and customer analytics. A team from Starlizard, the London-based sports betting consultancy, founded Lacerta with specific expertise in sportsbook operations, technology, and analytics. Lacerta also benefits from an exclusive service and licensing agreement with Starlizard. www.lacertasports.com