Microgaming Announces 2020 Game of Thrones™ Power Stacks™

Game of Thrones™ Power Stacks™- Fans Will Have Another Chance to Relive the Epic HBO Series as Microgaming Announces Upcoming Release of Its Popular Online Slot

A new Game of Thrones® branded online slot is set for later this year. Microgaming announced the release of Game of Thrones™ Power Stacks™. Featuring the main character from the HBO series.

Its been nearly six years since the original HBO® series Game of Thrones was released. A new pursuit for rewards through the world of Westeros is slated for the adventure. In a development partnership Microgaming has teamed up with Slingshot Studios to create the new slot.

As one of HBO’s most popular and watched series, Microgaming is aiming high with the sequel. This latest rendition promises to wow fans and slot players alike, with a new journey to partake.

Microgaming is set to showcase the new Game of Thrones slot at ICE London 2020 taking place this week February 4-6th.

We will update slot fans on more details once Microgaming launches the official release.