Microgaming Announces its New Lineup of Slot Releases

ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming releases a range of new games this month, created by its network of independent studios and content partners.

Anderthals™ sees a charming cave couple, Andy and Annie Anderthal, take players on a fiery journey filled with colourful artwork, a lively soundtrack and a feast of features to complement the game’s quick pace and vibrant theme. Developed exclusively for Microgaming by Just For The Win, creators of Treasure Skyland™ and Wonder Woods™, Anderthals is a 40-payline online slot bursting with action and random features that can trigger on every spin. The randomised feature spots are positioned directly above the reels and have the potential to trigger multipliers, expanding wilds, respins, free spins and more. Offering a win potential of up to 2,219x the initial bet, this five-reel slot swings into action on 7 April.

Noble gladiators fight for legendary treasures in Arena of Gold, expertly crafted by All41 Studios exclusively for Microgaming and scheduled for release on 21 April. Taking players on a rewarding adventure to the Roman Empire, Arena of Gold is a five-reel, 25-payline online slot bestowed with powerful gameplay mechanics, including free spins with merged reels, and Golden Re-Spins™, which triggers when six or more coin symbols land on the reels.

Four superheroes embark on a daring quest to protect their city in Diamond Force™, a fun and engaging slot game featuring intriguing artwork and game mechanics, including the Team-Up Feature and Team-Up Bonus Spins. The five-reel, 1,024 ways online slot is the third game developed by Crazy Tooth Studio this year, following the release of Seven 7’s™ and The Incredible Balloon Machine™. Mighty heroes fight for prized fortunes in Diamond Force™, available exclusively to Microgaming operators from 14 April.

In an elegant Parisian art gallery, devious burglar Jewel is hot on the trail of big wins as she carries out a sophisticated heist in The Vault. Developed by Snowborn Games, The Vault brings the intriguing adventures of Jewel to life in the form of a thrilling five-reel, 20-payline slot, offering a line-up of features, including respins, expanding wilds and free spins. Showcasing unique 3D art and character-based game design, combined with a rich storyline and audio experience, the game is available from 28 April exclusively on Microgaming’s content aggregation platform.

In addition to a wealth of exclusive content being rolled out throughout April, Microgaming will release a number of games from its leading content partners, including:

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde (1X2gaming, 1 April)

Cheeky Fruits 5 (Gamevy, 2 April)

Arabian Spins (Booming Games, 2 April)

Hot Cross Bunnies Game Changer (Realistic Games, 9 April)

Spinosaurus (Booming Games, 23 April)

La Mina de Oro Plus (MGA, 27 April)

Psycho Candies (Gamevy, 30 April)

James Buchanan, Director of Global Operations at Microgaming, comments: “April will see Microgaming strengthen its content portfolio with a variety of dynamic games from its network of independent studios and content partners. Rich in rewarding features, stunning visuals, a range of volatility levels, and diverse characters and styles, including striking gladiator and caveman themes, there is plenty of choice available for our customers this month.”