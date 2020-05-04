Microgaming Brings Sport, Magic, and a New Progressive Slot to its May Lineup

ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming bolsters its games roadmap with a host of new games this month, developed exclusively by its roster of independent studios.

Continuing to expand and diversify its portfolio, Microgaming is adding a wealth of exclusive and diverse content to its aggregation platform this May to bring even further variety and choice to its customers.

Absolootly Mad Mega Moolah™, developed by Triple Edge Studios, joins Microgaming’s market-leading progressive jackpot network, which has paid out over €1.1 billion* to date. Plugging into the world-renowned Mega Moolah jackpot, Absolootly Mad Mega Moolah takes players down a rabbit hole in this five-reel, 243 ways online slot infused with eye-catching graphics, an exciting soundtrack and a magical gameplay experience. Players can collect golden coins and fill the teapot in hope of reaching the coveted Jackpot Bonus Wheel. Filled with whimsical symbols, Rolling Reels™, and an increasing multiplier trail, building up to a maximum 15x multiplier during free spins, Absolootly Mad Mega Moolah will be available exclusively to Microgaming operators on 5 May.

Lucky Riches Hyperspins™ is a five-reel, 243 ways online slot based on the luxurious atmosphere of the world’s most opulent casinos. Featuring the popular Hyperspins™ mechanic, players can pay to respin individual reels to try to complete winning combinations or enter the coveted free spins feature, wherein all wins are multiplied by 3x. Get ready for a world of elegance with Lucky Riches, bringing glamour and riches on 7 May.

Electric Avenue takes players on a trip to the neon 80s complete with electrifying visuals and featuring sounds and music from the era. Developed by All41 Studios, Electric Avenue is a six-by-four reel slot with up to 4,096 ways to win enabled during free spins. The game features Wild Reels with multipliers and two free spins features: Electric Free Spins with sticky Power Wilds, and Neon Free Spins featuring the Wild Wheel with high multipliers up to 55x. Electric Avenue is taking players back to the 80s on 12 May.

All41 Studios invites players to join the game in All Win FC, set for release on 19 May. This highly volatile, five-by-three reel, 10 payline slot captures the unparalleled excitement of a football match with face-painted fans, colourful flags and jerseys, epic trophies and expanding wilds racing along the reels. All Win FC really heats up in free spins, where landing wilds unlock further free spins and symbol upgrades.

A football favourite makes its thrilling comeback in the next instalment of Football Star, developed by Stormcraft Studios. Football Star Deluxe is an action-packed game featuring Rolling Reels™ with a multiplier trail up to 8x, free spins with Super-Stacked Growing Wilds™, and Striking Wilds™, unlocking great win potential. This five-by-five reel slot allows players to select their betting option from 18, 38, 68 and 88 lines and is ready to take to the pitch on 28 May.

* EUR currency equivalent.

James Buchanan, Director of Global Operations at Microgaming, comments: “May brings a host of new and exclusive games to Microgaming’s award-winning content aggregation platform, including the addition of another exciting title to its progressive jackpot network, featuring the Mega Moolah jackpot. Filled with charm, exciting gameplay and fantastic mechanics, Microgaming operators will be spoilt for choice this month and can look forward to our games roadmap for the months ahead.”