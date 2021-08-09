Microgaming Cracks the Code with Break da Bank Again™ Megaways™ Release

ISLE OF MAN, 9 August 2021 – Microgaming is closing out the summer with a host of refreshing exclusive and partner releases.

First up, we’re cracking open the safe with Break da Bank Again™ Megaways™ (24 August) created by Gameburger Studios a featuring Megaways™ with Rolling Reels™, free spins with an unlimited win multiplier and feature buy options. If players want to crack the safe and enter free spins, they can pick between 10, 15 and 15 free spins with a 20x starting multiplier for a cost, with the chance to add more free spins when the scatter symbol lands on the reels. Plus, with each winning spin in free spins, the multiplier climbs!

Players can also return to Westeros this month in Game of Thrones™ Power Stacks™ (10 August) from Slingshot Studios, introducing the Power Stacks™ mechanic and featuring fan favourites from the show, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Sansa Stark, The Night King, and Tormund Giantsbane as they battle for the Iron Throne.

We’re also headed to Olympus with SpinPlay Games in Amazing Link™ Apollo (31 August), the studios’ next Amazing Link™ feature outing that also features a free spins selection. Six or more Amazing symbols landing on the reels can activate three respins, where players can be awarded mini, minor, major or mega prizes, with the latter triggered if all positions lock. When Amazing Link™ ends, Amazing symbols can randomly trigger a pick feature where players need to match three icons to win.

Experience the beauty and power of the African plains with Alchemy Gaming in Africa X UP™ (17 August) featuring the powerful new X UP™ feature that offers huge win potential. Triggered by landing two scatter symbols, the titular feature awards an X UP™ token that increases a player’s multiplier in free spins up to 25x. There’s also an innovative buy bonus feature if players want to play free spins without the wait.

The Greek god of the sea returns in Ancient Fortunes™: Poseidon WowPot Megaways™ (19 August), Microgaming’s first foray into combining a progressive jackpot with the Megaways™ mechanic. Adding another great title to the WowPot progressive roster from Triple Edge Studios, this underwater adventure features Rolling Reels™ alongside 117,645 ways to win, as well as free spins, volcano retriggers, and infinite multipliers.

Players can also journey to Oz in Sisters of Oz™: Jackpots (5 August) as the game was released in new markets. Developed by Triple Edge Studios, the enchanting slot is bubbling with magic and mystery, and features 20 paylines, fixed jackpots, Jumbo Block symbols and free spins with guaranteed Jumbo Blocks on every spin.

Travel back to Ancient Egypt in Scarab Kingdom (3 August) by Just For The Win where the wealth of two legendary rulers shape fortunes through the mythical power of the red and blue scarab. Players can join the pharaoh and Cleopatra in this 30-payline slot that features expanding wilds, free spins and the extravagant Cleo’s Bonus that’s triggered after collecting 100 scarabs.

Join a pirate crew on the greatest hunt for bounty known to mankind in Book of Captain Silver (16 August). Developed by All41 Studios, this swashbuckling adventure features free spins, expanding symbols and the chance to win 10,000x the bet in the Captain’s Wheel Bonus where players can spin the wheel and pillage one of four fixed jackpot prizes.

Real Dealer has also added another dealer to their roulette roster with Real Roulette with Rishi (3 August), treating players to a VIP experience with the relaxed air of sophistication he brings to the table.

We’ve also got some sizzling summer games coming from our content partners! Big Time Gaming are going for a double release this August on Microgaming’s aggregation platform with Wild Flower (2 August) and Spicy Meatballs (16 August) with the latter featuring the famous Megaways™ mechanic.

Speaking of Megaways™, Iron Dog Studio is ready to rock out with Rock the Reels Megaways™ (4 August) their headlining release for August. Inspired are following up with a tropical trip in Jungle Falls (9 August) lush with holiday vibes and an exotic soundtrack of Caribbean steel drum rhythms. Gamevy’s Instant Bingo (5 August) and Paulo Future The Last Gladiator (30 August) are set to enter the arena, with even more partner games closing out the summer.