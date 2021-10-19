Microgaming Enters the Squared Cirle with WWE® Legends: Link&Win™

ISLE OF MAN, 19 October 2021 – Microgaming, All41 Studios and WWE today announced a partnership that will showcase WWE icons in WWE Legends: Link&Win™.

Bringing together WWE’s immense global brand with classic slot features, this action-packed game combines WWE Hall of Famers “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Eddie Guererro and Booker T with the popular Link&Win™ and HyperSpins™ mechanics.

In the Link&Win™ arena, players will have the opportunity to bring home the Champion Jackpot, claiming a colossal 5,000x their bet when all 15 symbol positions are filled.

Three mighty scatter symbols landing anywhere on the reels in the base game will award five free spins, where the three middle reels merge into one larger-than-life symbol for epic win potential. Furthermore, three more scatters landing during the feature will extend the action with another three free spins.

HyperSpins™ will also allow players to re-spin any reel individually at a cost for another chance at completing a winning combination, as well the potential to trigger the free spins or Link&Win™ features sooner.

WWE Legends: Link&Win™ is available now exclusively to operators on the Microgaming platform.

Andrew Booth, Director of Games at Microgaming, comments: “In WWE Legend: Link&Win™, two epic entertainment worlds collide in dramatic fashion, bringing all the excitement you’d expect from the legends of WWE. The Link&Win™ once again proves its power, with a maximum prize of 5,000x up for grabs, while HyperSpins™ delivers another interactive element to excite and reward players. All41 Studios have succeeded in creating a brilliant, branded slot that will appeal to WWE and slot fans alike.”

Bradley Johnson, Head of Game Design at All41 Studios, adds: “What an honour for the All41 Studios team to work with one of the world’s biggest and boldest names in entertainment, as well as gaming mechanics. In WWE Legend: Link&Win™, we set out to make everything larger-than-life: superhero-style characters, huge win celebrations, atmospheric arena-style sounds, and of course that Champion Jackpot, ensuring the player can enjoy being immersed in a massive event.”