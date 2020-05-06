Microgaming Introduces New Winning, Absolootly Mad™: Mega Moolah

ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming announces the network-wide release of its latest progressive slot, Absolootly Mad™: Mega Moolah, developed exclusively by Triple Edge Studios, creators of Book of Oz, Lara Croft® Temples and Tombs™ and African Quest™.

Featuring the world-renowned Mega Moolah jackpot, Absolootly Mad: Mega Moolah joins Microgaming’s industry-leading progressive jackpot network, which has paid out over €1.1 billion* to date.

Absolootly Mad: Mega Moolah takes players down the rabbit hole in this five-reel, medium-volatility, 243 ways online slot that conjures up a truly magical gameplay experience infused with rich and vibrant artwork, a whimsical soundtrack and a multiplier trail that is amplified during free spins. The enchanted world is filled with charming symbols, including a pocket watch, white rabbit, butterfly, and teacups.

Players can join the Mad Hatter to collect golden coins and fill the teapot in aim of reaching the coveted Jackpot Bonus Wheel, which guarantees a chance to win one of the four jackpots: Mini, Minor, Major and Mega.

Absolootly Mad: Mega Moolah is the third slot game to join Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network this year, following the release of Wheel of Wishes (Alchemy Gaming) and Atlantean Treasures™: Mega Moolah (Neon Valley Studios) in February 2020.

A whimsical and magical journey full of mystery and surprises await in Absolootly Mad: Mega Moolah, available exclusively for Microgaming operators from Tuesday 5 May. Watch the gameplay video here.

Jean-Luc Ferriere, Chief Commercial Officer at Microgaming, comments: “Triple Edge Studios have excelled in the development of Absolootly Mad: Mega Moolah, a feature-rich slot that builds on the remarkable success of Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network, which continues to break records and award life-changing wins. The latest title marks the third progressive slot from Microgaming this year, and we look forward to continuing this momentum of further strengthening our network to offer even more entertaining gameplay experiences to our customers and their players.”

Brendan Walton, Design Lead at Triple Edge Studios, adds: “The team at Triple Edge Studios is extremely excited for the release of Absolootly Mad: Mega Moolah. This new game offers an abundance of whimsical charm, stunning bespoke art and most importantly tremendous win potential, complete with resplendent features including, Rolling Reels™ with a multiplier trail, free spins and to top it off a golden coin collection that may grant entrance into the Mega Moolah jackpot bonus.”