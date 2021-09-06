Microgaming Lighting Up September with a Host of Rich New Content

Press Release – ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming is revealing a bounty of exclusive studio and content partner game releases this month, including a magical Mega Moolah progressive slot.

Microgaming is starting the month off with the exciting release of Cossacks: The Wild Hunt (7 September) by Foxium, featuring three raiding Cossack heroes and up to 46,656 ways to win with free spins, cascading reels and WonderWays. Players will experience the wild hunt alongside the heroic trio, with the ‘Release the Wilds’ feature triggering randomly in the base game and sending blades smashing onto the reels and turning symbols wild to create winning combinations. There’s also the thrilling ‘To Arms’ feature, in which arrows can fly onto the reels on any spin, with the hit symbols changing to create six-of-a-kind wins.

Next, we’re turning up the heat with God of Fire (9 September) from Northern Lights Gaming. Featuring the Ultraways™ mechanic, God of Fire delivers up to 60 million ways to win, with win potential of over 18,000x. Exploding Wilds blast away on the reels to reveal either single, double, quad or Blue wild symbols delivering big on thrill and power. This slot includes unlimited free spins with lives where the God can award a multiplier, a wild or an upgrade bonus. If players collect sixty near-misses, they enter Super Free Spins where bonuses are awarded on every spin!

Players venture back to Isla Nublar this month in Jurassic Park: Raptor Riches (22 September) developed by Fortune Factory Studios and featuring the mighty lndoraptor and Walking Wild Respins. This enhanced slot also features free spins, multiplier trail and four jackpot bonuses!

We’re casting a spell on players with Mega Moolah The Witch’s Moon (30 September) flying onto the scene from Aurum Signature Studios. Joining our progressive jackpot network, this magical Mega Moolah slot features free spins, multipliers and the chance to win the Mini, Minor, Major and Mega progressive jackpots when the Mega Moolah jackpot bonus wheel is triggered.

Blasting onto the scene this month from Just For The Win is Big Boom Riches (14 September) featuring Rolling Reels™, free spins, cash prizes and a host of charming characters and features.

We’ve got a sparkling slot in the form of 4 Diamond Blues™ Megaways™ (16 September) from Buck Stakes Entertainment, featuring the titular Megaways™, free spins and multipliers for players to experience, along with the thrills and rhythm of classic Blues.

We’re travelling down the rabbit hole for SpinPlay Games’ Alice in WildLand (28 September) with 40 paylines and many feline features, including Copycat Wilds, Cheshire Multipliers and free spins over two reel sets.

Lucky Showdown Hold’em Poker (23 September) joins Microgaming’s new poker offering and presents a Texas Hold’em Sit & Go with a Wild West theme.

Queen of Alexandria (2 September) from Neon Valley Studios is also being released to new markets, where players are transported to ancient Egypt where expanding wilds and the golden Pot Collect mechanic can guide players to big wins.

Old Skool Studios presents Ascension: Rise to Riches™ (20 September) featuring the EpicStrike™ mechanic for rising wins. Gong Gaming Technologies is also bringing the luck of the Irish with Lucky O’Mega (13 September), which includes cash respins and instant cash prizes.

First up from our top content partners in September was Sparkling 777s from 1×2 Gaming (1 September) where players can match glistening fruits in this classic casino-themed slot. Next up is a celebratory double release from Gamevy with Calavera Bingo and Tomatina Bingo (9 September) to mark Día de Muertos and the Tomatina Festival.

Iron Dog Studio are heading underground to search for precious stones in Dwarven Gems Megaways™ (15 September), whilst Golden Rock Studios present Book of Heroes (15 September) on the same day! Closing out the month, Mice N Easy (30 September) from Realistic Games will also be launching via the Microgaming platform!