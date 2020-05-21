Microgaming Provides a Fresh New Take on Immortal Romance Slot

ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming introduces its newly revamped version of Immortal Romance™.

Almost a decade since its creation, the undying power of Immortal Romance continues to allure players from across the world. Currently live with more than 200 operators in countries around the world, including the United Kingdom and Sweden, the game remains one of the industry’s most iconic and popular online slots.

The original Immortal Romance online slot game, which remains a firm player favourite since launching in December 2011, was remastered to a new HTML5 format to support a host of performance and feature upgrades, including free games and autoplay, quick spin, enhanced animations, and improved audio to complement the universally celebrated original soundtrack.

Players can now return to the vampire-themed slot for a fresh taste of all the classic blood-pumping features, including the Chamber of Spins, which gives players the option to choose between four free spins options based on the game’s paranormal protagonists, and the Wild Desire feature, which offers a win potential exceeding 12,000x the initial bet, enhanced with a host of upgrades.

Rediscover a dark tale of supernatural mystery and intrigue in the newly revamped version of Immortal Romance. For further information, visit the Immortal Romance website here.

Andrew Clucas, Chief Operating Officer at Microgaming, comments: “In today’s gaming landscape, it is imperative that we continue to strive to ensure that our entire casino offering remains at the top of its game – so while we will continue to provide quality game releases every month, we are also enhancing and optimising our current offering, such as our popular classics and feature-rich games, so as to bring players even more enjoyable and entertaining gaming experiences. Immortal Romance remains one of our most popular online slot games of all time. The remastered upgrades enhance and pay homage to our Immortal Romance brand, which continues to be enjoyed by players around the world.”