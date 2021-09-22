Microgaming Releases Jurassic World: Raptor Riches Slot

ISLE OF MAN, 22 September 2021 – Microgaming has united with Fortune Factory Studios to present the next instalment in its Jurassic World slot series with the brand-new licensed slot, Jurassic World: Raptor Riches.

Players can join Owen Grady and Claire Dearing as they journey back to the abandoned island of Isla Nublar to rescue the beloved raptor, ‘Blue’, and preserve the last genetically resurrected dinosaurs of Jurassic World’s Fallen Kingdom.

Featuring Walking Wild Respins, this enhanced slot feature is triggered when the stacked Indoraptor wild symbol lands in any position on the reels. Nudging to fill the reel, the Indoraptor wild walks across the reels one at a time, awarding up to five free respins with increasing multiplier.

Collecting ancient amber fossils gives players the chance to trigger the Jackpot Wheel feature. Spinning the wheel awards one of five guaranteed instant cash prizes up to 2,500x the bet with the Apex jackpot!

Players landing three bonus scatter symbols take a spin at the Free Spins Wheel for up to 20 free spins. The island volcano erupts, the multiplier trail increases and lndoraptor wild symbols storm the reels to award respins more frequently during the feature.

Activating the Win Booster™ raises the stakes, increasing the base game respin multiplier trail up to 10x. Triggering free spins with the Win Booster™ activated will make the win potential soar with the escalating respin multiplier increased to offer players up to a 20x multiplier!

Jurassic World: Raptor Riches is available exclusively to operators on the Microgaming platform from 22 September 2021.

Andrew Booth, Director of Games at Microgaming, comments: “I’m very excited for Microgaming to be travelling back to Isla Nublar in Jurassic World: Raptor Riches, continuing to build on our current prehistoric offering from the franchise. With the addition of the Win Booster™ mechanic and Apex jackpot, players are sure to enjoy their time walking amongst dinosaurs in this thrilling Jurassic title.”

Michael Coletti, Market Readiness and Logistics Lead at Fortune Factory Studios, adds: “We’ve really enjoyed exploring Jurassic World and bringing back everyone’s favourite prehistoric predators, especially the Indoraptor in the Walking Wild Respins and watching him stalk wins as he moves across the reels. We can’t wait for players to experience the thrill and roaring win potential of Jurassic World: Raptor Riches!”