Microgaming Teams Up With Snowborn Games and Unlocks The Vault

ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming has announced a new upcoming title to its portfolio of games, as part of a new exclusive supply deal with Snowborn Games.

Based in Stockholm and Helsinki, Snowborn Games is a new game development studio with an ambition to create entertaining, high-quality online slots. The studio is set up to build analytics-based games designed to deliver unique and customised gaming experiences. The Snowborn Games team comprises experienced and knowledgeable professionals with a passion for building cutting-edge, high-quality content.

The studio’s first title, The Vault, brings the intriguing adventures of a devious burglar, Jewel, to life in the form of a thrilling five-reel, 20-payline online slot, which is loaded with striking visuals and features, including respins, stacked wilds and free spins. Players can join Jewel on a trail of tremendous wins as she performs the ultimate heist to obtain the world’s largest diamond, “The Pink Dawn”, protected by a vault that is housed within an elegant art gallery in Paris.

Collecting two or more bonus symbols triggers the respin feature, where bonus symbols remain locked in place while the reels spin. On each respin, landing one or more bonus symbols will award further respins until no additional bonus symbols land or the Vault Bonus is triggered, awarding 10 free spins and a multiplier of 3x initially, with the potential of further free spins and multipliers to be added during the bonus round.

Showcasing unique 3D art and character-based game design, combined with a rich storyline and audio experience, in addition to a win potential of up to 5,000x the initial bet, The Vault is available exclusively to Microgaming’s operators from 28 April.

Jean-Luc Ferriere, Chief Commercial Officer at Microgaming, comments: “We are pleased to add Snowborn Games to our growing content partner network and look forward to working with the team, who are set to expand our diverse portfolio with unique and entertaining content, starting with their debut title, The Vault.”

Björn Zethraeus, CEO at Snowborn Games, adds: “Through Microgaming’s content aggregation platform, players will be able to enjoy our innovative games with leading operators in all major markets. The Vault displays stunning 3D art and a beautiful visual setting in addition to elegant symbolism to enhance the game’s atmosphere. We are proud to team up with Microgaming and look forward to providing them with many more exclusive games in the coming months.”