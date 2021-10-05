Microgaming Unleashes Exciting Characters for October 2021

ISLE OF MAN, 04 October 2021 – Microgaming is getting into the spooky spirit with a variety of exclusive releases this month ready for Halloween, each packed with hair-raisingly rich features.

Players are in for a chilling time with the fantastically fun, five-jackpot Squealin’ Riches (12 October) from PearFiction Studios, where players can choose to save, spend or both. Filling the golden piggy bank as they land, each gold coin takes players closer to the piggy bank breaking jackpots of up to 10,000x wager. This slot is bursting with features, including 1,024 ways to win and the exciting LockNWin™ mechanic where landing six or more bonus coin symbols award three respins. Every new bonus or jackpot symbol that lands resets respins back to three and special upgrades including multipliers and increased jackpot wins are up for grabs.

Next up, WWE Legends: Link&Win™ (19 October) heads into the ring for an action-packed, larger-than-life slot experience! Developed by All41 Studios and featuring four fan-favourite wrestling superstars as high-paying symbols, the branded title includes a one-two punch of great mechanics with both the HyperSpins™ and Link&Win™ features. Landing the 1-2-3 count scatter symbols awards five free spins, in which the three middle reels merge into one big symbol, and three more free spins are awarded each time three scatter symbols land during the feature for big win potential.

It’s tunics at the ready as Alchemy Games invites players to play in the city of gods in Chronicles of Olympus X UP™ (26 October). This Greek mythological slot centres on the Olympians and builds on the success of the X UP™ feature by raising the stakes with a higher volatility experience. Expanding wilds grace the reels in both the base game and free spins. Players collect X UP™ tokens to increase the free spins starting multiplier with a massive 50x up for the taking. The inclusion of the new UPSIZER™ feature modifier allows players to select an increased free spins multiplier for a cost, offering players win potential fit for Zeus himself!

Heating things up at the end of October is 9 Masks of Fire™ HyperSpins™ from Gameburger Studios (28 October), adding a respin mechanic to one of Microgaming’s most popular games and offering bet adjustments during play. Players can don their masks and pay to respin individual reels in their quest for additional scatters or symbols to complete winning combinations or enter to free spins using HyperSpins™, with an enhanced wheel offering an unforgettable free spins experience with multipliers.

Snowborn Games is taking players back to medieval times in a fantastical adventure with King Arthur and the knights of the round table with Legend of the Sword™ (5 October). This Arthurian slot offers 3,125 ways to win and is filled with legendary win potential with its magical Excalibur scatter symbol and Camelot Free Spins feature, joining players together with the famed knights on a quest to unleash the might of the Excalibur Win.

Searching for that pot o’ gold, Leprechaun Links (21 October) from Slingshot Studios enchants players with both Power Stacks™ and the popular Link&Win™ bonus feature in the base game and during free spins. On every spin, the Power Stacks™ indicator illuminates, bursting with magical particles, to reveal a different symbol that may land super stacked on the reel for each spin.

Journeying down to the ocean depths, there’s Atlantis: The Forgotten Kingdom (7 October), developed by Half Pixel Studios exclusively for Microgaming. This underwater fantasy themed slot includes 243 ways to win with a Wild Mermaid feature that may trigger a wild win multiplier on any reels. Players triggering free spins can choose from a selection of free spin options with varying volatilities and Wild Win multipliers to choose from.

Coming up next is Rabcat’s latest mythical slot, Dragon’s Breath™ (14 October), where players are welcomed to the land of dragons. Landing five of a kind on two or more reels ignites the Double or Triple Flame features – setting the reels ablaze, and awarding an additional bonus spin for big wins with cloned reels.

It’s double the roulette action this month with two Real Dealer Studios releases spinning on to Microgaming’s platform: the studio’s second Spanish language game, Real Roulette con Laura (11 October), and the ghoulish Real Spooky Roulette (18 October) ready to immerse players in a haunted casino.

Joining their already diverse table game offering, Switch Studios’ Premier Blackjack with Side Bets (13 October) features the popular 21+3 and Perfect Pairs side bets. Also setting sail is Gold Coin Studios’ Smooth Sailing™ (25 October) featuring Connectify Pays™ and Gold Coin Bet™.

Releases from Microgaming’s content partners ready for a trick or treat this month include Rhino Hold and Win (7 October) from Booming Games, Amarna Miller (11 October) from MGA and Twistar (12 October) from Inspired. Golden Rock Studios’ Classic Blackjack (26 October), an elegantly crafted multi-hand Blackjack with a smooth and seamless experience, and Bouncy Balls 2 (28 October) from Eyecon will also be springing onto the scene to close out October