Microgaming’s Mega Moolah Awards €10.7 Million Jackpot

ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming’s iconic Mega Moolah progressive jackpot slot has paid out a whopping €10,735,716.84* prize at Jackpot City.

On Sunday 5 April, the winning player became the latest millionaire to be made on Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network, which remains the largest in the industry. The eight-figure jackpot is due to be paid to the player in a lump sum**, as with all wins on the network.

Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network has paid out over €1.1 billion*** in prizes to date, including more than €26 million this year, with over 150 players taking home €10,000 or more.

Microgaming continues to grow and strengthen its progressive jackpot network, having released Atlantean Treasures Mega Moolah (Neon Valley Studios) and Wheel of Wishes (Alchemy Gaming), which features the recently revamped WowPot jackpot, in February 2020. This year will see even more progressive games made available to Microgaming customers, including Absolootly Mad™ Mega Moolah, which is scheduled for network-wide release on 5 May.

Andrew Clucas, Chief Operating Officer at Microgaming, comments: “We are thrilled for the victorious player who struck this staggering €10.7 million win – congratulations! Mega Moolah continues to be a favourite among players worldwide, and so we are excited to be adding more new progressive games to the jackpot and network throughout the year.”

* All progressive figures expressed herein are displayed in euros, using a standard currency conversion rate on the day of the win where applicable.

** As with all wins on Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network, the eight-figure jackpot will be paid to the player in a lump sum by the operator, following standard verification checks.

*** Each win on the network is paid in the currency in which the winner played the game, and then converted to EUR on the day of the win or at the time of the payout for the purpose of aggregating total payouts awarded.