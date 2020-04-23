Mighty Apes Rule the Jungle in NetEnt’s Latest Slot Gorilla Kingdom™

Supplier unveils fast-paced addition to its portfolio packed with engaging mechanics

NetEnt has bolstered its portfolio with the launch of Gorilla Kingdom™, taking players deep into the jungle for a feature-rich slot adventure.

With 1024 bet ways and engaging mechanics that deliver a simplistic gameplay, including Free Spins, Symbol Transforms and Extra Free Spins, the 5-reel slot offers a variance that is designed to appeal to a broad market range.

Adding extra levels of excitement to the experience is the Totem Stone sitting to the side of the reels, which has four panels embedded featuring the game’s Leopard, Hornbill, Okapi and Pangolin symbols. During Free Spins, players collect Gorilla Masks to fill up the Totem Stone.

When all six slots of an animal panel are filled by a Gorilla mask, the animal transforms into a Gorilla on the reels, unlocking huge pay-out potential and awarding players with two extra free spins. If all 24 slots of the Totem Stone are filled, all animal symbols are transformed into Gorilla symbols, further maximizing winning chances. When two Scatter symbols land on the reels in Free Spins players are rewarded with three extra spins.

“Gorilla Kingdom™ is another beast waiting to be unleashed from our portfolio. It’s a classic theme with NetEnt’s usual superior quality on and under the hood. The beautifully balanced game provides a strong reach for all player types and, with a strong hit frequency and pay potential from those dominant high paying Gorilla symbols, it’s easy to follow and easy to immerse yourself in the Kingdom of the Gorillas!” said Bryan Upton, NetEnt Director of Games.

