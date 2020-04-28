Neon Rush Splitz™ from Yggdrasil Gaming Now at Videolsots.com

Yggdrasil Gaming’s Brand-new Neon Rush Splitz™ slot across its Platform and its Available at Videoslots!

Yggdrasil Gaming launched a brand-new slot days ago titled Neon Rush Splitz™ and it’s available across Videoslots.com’s casino platform! This is Yggdrasil Gaming’s second Splitz™ title offering the new mechanics including split awards up to 25,000x your bet. Played out in a futuristic city across 10 paylines, Neon Rush offers 6 jackpots that can be won with every spin and more.

The 5×3 video slot is streaming in features with a free spins’ mode and the Splitz™ mechanics. Splitz symbols will drop down across the reels building up the anticipation of the split awards when its creates up to 15 of a kind on any payline. When the Splitz™ mechanics activates during the free spins mode wilds and or jackpots are revealed. The jackpots can be triggered through the special feature when five or more jackpot symbols are split a guarantee payout of at least 5x is awarded and a maximum of 25,000x your stake.

Neon Rush Splitz™ is one of Yggdrasil most visual fun and interactive slot to date. Slot players are guaranteed to love the extra details and payouts. Try the new game today at Videoslots.com and grab yourself a new player welcome bonus while you’re at it! Claim a 100% welcome bonus match plus $10 in extra cash after the first deposit is made plus an additional 11 free spins.