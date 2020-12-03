NetEnt Adds Festive Twist to a Fan-Favourite with Aloha! Christmas™

Cluster Pays™ and Sticky Re-Spins Return for a Hawaiian-Themed Slot with Added Seasonal Cheer with NetEnt’s New Aloha! Christmas™

NetEnt has given a festive makeover to one of its greatest hits Aloha! Cluster Pays™ to mark the start of the holiday season. Aloha! Christmas™ is a 6-reel, 6-row video slot featuring the famous Cluster Pays™ and Sticky Re-spins mechanics, along with new Mystery and Multiplier Wild symbols that bring extra excitement to the main game.

Increased winning potential is also offered by the bonus rounds – Tiki Bar Free Spins and Tiki Bar Max Free Spins – which complement the original gameplay with added action and prizes.

With an RTP of 96%, Aloha! Christmas™ offers players the chance to escape the cold this winter for a feature-packed slot adventure set against the sandy shores of Hawaii.

“Aloha! Cluster Pays™ ranks highly in our hall of fame, providing the perfect setting to create a Christmas title that brings a touch of sunshine as well as seasonal cheer to brighten up the cold winter days and nights,” said Carl Ejlertsson, Games Director at NetEnt. “Combining the well-loved features of the original with some twinkling twists and increased payout potential, we’re expecting Aloha! Christmas™ to be a real treat for players in the lead up to the holiday.”