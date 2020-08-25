NetEnt Brings Back Fan Favorite Franchise with Hotline 2™

Supplier gives make over to 80s-style Slot with an Enhanced Feature Set in the Miami Streets Themed Hotline 2™

NetEnt is offering a wild return to the burning hot Miami streets in Hotline 2™, building on the original’s success with a revamped free spins round. In addition to the popular Hotline Bonus Bet, which boosts the chance to win Expanding Wilds for a higher stake, the 5-reel, 3-row video slot has turned up the heat with a new free spins round.

The enhanced feature, designed to heighten the excitement throughout the play session, raises the number of bet ways to 1,944 as landing Wild symbols increases the height of the reels by one symbol up to six.

The slot can be played with different bet and coin values. With a retro-cool soundtrack and eye-catching neon graphics, the Hotline sequel continues the summer party with a gameplay that appeals to a broad audience.

“Hotline is a real favourite among NetEnt fans, so it made sense to expand the franchise with a sequel that ramps up the party feel and packs in more action,” said Andy Whitworth, NetEnt Chief Commercial Officer. “The new free spins feature perfectly complements the much-loved Hotline Bonus Bet of the original, adding another layer of excitement for maximum engagement.”

