NetEnt Enters West Virginia as the First Independent Content Supplier

Following a successful technical integration with DraftKings and approval from West Virginia Lottery Commission, NetEnt launches a selection of games as the first non-proprietary game studio in the newly regulated market.

NetEnt continues to increase its footprint in the US. With its globally esteemed portfolio, including titles such as Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest and Blackjack, NetEnt has rapidly become the top supplier in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Now NetEnt makes its entry into the newly regulated market of West Virginia with a selection of games being launched with DraftKings.

“We are thrilled to be the first third-party supplier to launch our games in West Virginia. It’s fantastic to have some of our most popular titles from New Jersey and Pennsylvania now live in the West Virginia market for DraftKings’ players to enjoy” says Brian Kraft, NetEnt Vice President Commercial, NetEnt Americas LLC.

For additional information please contact:

[email protected]

NetEnt Americas LLC is a US subsidiary of NetEnt AB (publ), a leading digital entertainment company, providing premium gaming solutions to the world’s most successful online casino operators. Visit games.netent.com to try our games. Since its inception in 1996, NetEnt has been a true pioneer in driving the market with thrilling games powered by a cutting-edge platform. NetEnt is committed to helping customers stay ahead of the competition, is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm (NET–B) and employs 900 people in Stockholm, Malta, Kiev, Gothenburg, and Gibraltar. www.netent.com