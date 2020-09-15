NetEnt Launches Two Dedicated Blackjack Tables with EveryMatrix

NetEnt has advanced its live casino offering by adding three new standard blackjack tables in its Qormi studio and signing a deal to provide dedicated tables to CasinoEngine, EveryMatrix’s iGaming Integration Platform.

The increased studio capacity expands NetEnt Live’s operations and has been created in response to heightened demand for the supplier’s live products over the last year.

The latest partnership with EveryMatrix, the first dedicated table deal secured by the supplier this year, builds on the rapid growth that has allowed NetEnt to quickly expand its market share in the vertical.

The news comes as the supplier continues to invest in its live business, expanding the core portfolio, introducing new games and formats, as well as advancing its proprietary chroma-key technology.

“Given the recent achievements of NetEnt Live it made sense strategically to expand operations of our Malta studio, building capacity for the future projected growth,” said Andres Rengifo, Director of NetEnt Live. “Meanwhile, by securing a key reseller partnership with EveryMatrix, we have strengthened our position within the live casino industry as a trusted supplier for dedicated business.”

“NetEnt is a valuable partner to our business, and we are pleased to expand our existing partnership in live casino. The new blackjack tables are a valuable asset for our clients, and we are certain they will deliver amazing entertainment. EveryMatrix is a flexible provider, always looking to offer operators the entertainment options they need to grow,” Amund Stensland, CasinoEngine COO.

