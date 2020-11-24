NetEnt Recreates a Classic as it Unveils Divine Fortune Megaways™

Divine Fortune Megaways™ makeover adds an exciting new twist to one of NetEnt’s all-time favourite slots.

NetEnt has produced an enhanced version of one of its most popular games Divine Fortune with the addition of the Megaways™ mechanic. The game is the latest in NetEnt’s standard-setting back catalogue to be given the magic Megaways™ treatment after the recent successful launch of Twin Spin Megaways™.

With an RTP of 96.09%, the 6-reel mythical-themed slot includes the same magical creatures and glittering coin symbols as the original, but this time is loaded with 117,649 Megaways™ and a maximum win of 4502x. Divine Fortune Megaways™ features Falling Wilds Re-Spins, a Wild-on-Wild Expansion feature, and Free Spins with three collectable bonus symbols that can award an additional 500x bonus to create an experience packed with winning potential.

“Divine Fortune is one of the most popular titles in NetEnt history and it’s great to reignite the game with the thrilling addition of Megaways™. Twin Spin Megaways™ is our best release so far in 2020, but early data from Divine Fortune Megaways™ shows that it might not be for long,” said Andy Whitworth, NetEnt Chief Commercial Officer. “The combination of features makes this a title brimming with action and excitement. We’re sure the remake will be a big hit with players across the board.”

For additional information please contact:

[email protected]

NetEnt AB (publ) is a leading digital entertainment company, providing premium gaming solutions to the world’s most successful online casino operators. Visit games.netent.com to try our games. Since its inception in 1996, NetEnt has been a true pioneer in driving the market with thrilling games powered by their cutting-edge platform. With innovation at its core, NetEnt is committed to create the future of gaming. NetEnt is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (NET-B), employs 900 people and has offices in Stockholm, Malta, Kiev, Gothenburg, New Jersey, Krakow, London and Gibraltar. www.netent.com