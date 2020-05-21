NetEnt Releases New Spin on Street Fighter II Slot Game

NetEnt has transformed one of the best-selling arcade games of all time for online slot fans with the release of Street Fighter II: The World Warrior Slot™, featuring a cast of eight original characters ready for combat.

In a new spin on the classic video game from Capcom™, the new 5-reel, 5-row Cluster Pays video slot emulates the battle mechanics of the original title by pitting the player’s chosen character against opponents and letting the reels decide which fighter is victorious.

Winning combinations determine how much damage a character receives, and each battle continues until one fighter runs out of health points. Losing players can then redeem their honour – and win some cash – in the Car Smash Bonus Game, whilst those who win trigger the multi-level Beat the Bosses Free Spins and take on four recognisable bosses with a Multiplier increasing at every level.

Players who defeat all four of the bosses are crowned the World Warrior Champion and are awarded with an extra prize, all together making for a gameplay that upholds the excitement and nostalgia of the original videogame.

“In developing Street Fighter II: The World Warrior Slot™ we felt a huge responsibility to ensure our slot game lived up to the iconic 90s original – a videogame which has continued to entertain fans for almost 30 years,” says Bryan Upton, NetEnt Director of Games. “Authenticity was critical factor to the design of this game, from the arcade-inspired art and sounds to the game mechanics, as well as the Beat the Bosses and Car Smashing bonus rounds. We designed the game to fuel players’ nostalgic competitiveness throughout the gameplay. We are immensely proud of the end product and we hope players all over the world appreciate it.”

