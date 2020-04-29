NetEnt Scores Another Slot Win with Super Striker™

Many fans were looking forward to this summer’s big football, but it was sadly not to be due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Now NetEnt offers fans all over the world some of that football thrill and excitement with the launch of football-themed release Super Striker™.

The new 3-reel, 3-row video slot includes multi-level Free Spins, a Golden Multiplier Feature and a Bet Slip concept, first launched with Scudamore Super Stakes, designed to re-create the anticipation of betting on live football matches.

Players who strike a Golden Scatter in the main game score an instant win, while a hat-trick of three Scatter symbols activates five-level Free Spins with an increasing Level Multiplier.

Collecting nine Golden Scatters lets players advance to the next level until they reach the Free Spins final, awarding winners with a x10 Level Multiplier. During the Free Spins round, each Golden Scatter symbol collected adds to the total win and resets the number of free spins.

Players can also purchase a Bet Slip in the main game which tracks how many times a symbol appears on the reels during a selected number of free spins, offering side bet opportunities that match the excitement of sports betting.

“We can’t hope to bring the excitement of this year’s football back with Super Striker™ but we wanted to give fans something to keep them excited when football returns. Our unique betslip feature returns with bets crafted specifically for this game which adds that extra reason to play and thrills when those bets come in. Super Striker TM is a classic and simple game that we designed to attract any sports fan – including those new to slots and those looking for something else to do during the bleak sports betting calendar today. Chase those Golden Scatters and score some big numbers!” says Bryan Upton, NetEnt Director of Games.

For additional information please contact:

[email protected]

NetEnt AB (publ) is a leading digital entertainment company, providing premium gaming solutions to the world’s most successful online casino operators. Visit games.netent.com to try our games. Since its inception in 1996, NetEnt has been a true pioneer in driving the market with thrilling games powered by their cutting-edge platform. With innovation at its core, NetEnt is committed to create the future of gaming. NetEnt is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (NET-B), employs 900 people and has offices in Stockholm, Malta, Kiev, Gothenburg, New Jersey, Krakow, London and Gibraltar. www.netent.com