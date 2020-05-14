NetEnt Unveils Landmark New Slot Gods of Gold: InfiniReels™

Latest title marks the launch of the supplier’s ground-breaking infinite bet ways concept

NetEnt is taking players on an adventure with endless opportunity in Gods of Gold: InfiniReels™, the first game in its portfolio to feature an innovative mechanic which offers unlimited ways to win. The 3-reel, 3-row slot is set deep within a tomb of a King buried under Mesopotamia, offering a unique and highly volatile gaming experience that features infinite reels, wild substitutions, re-spins, multi-slams and win spins.

Every win in Gods of Gold: InfiniReels™ presents players with a new reel to the right side of the play area and multiplies the number of bet ways by three from the starting number of 27, building anticipation throughout the session.

The Win Spins feature, activated when three or more scatter symbols land anywhere in the main game, further ramps up the engagement factor, guaranteeing a winning bet way on every single spin to maximise pay out potential.

“Gods of Gold: InfiniReels™ is a major release in our roadmap and is the perfect game to premiere our infinite bet ways concept – a mechanic which we have big plans for over the next year,” says Bryan Upton, NetEnt Director of Games. “We can’t wait for players to experience the excitement of InfiniReels™ and hope the mechanic will become a true fan favourite of our portfolio as we continue to explore its full potential.”

