New Buy Free Spins Snake Arena from Relax Gaming

B2B multi–Product Provider Relax Gaming Introduces its Latest Slot Innovation Across its Platform, Snake Arena

The heart-racing release is a 5×5, 30 fixed payline video slot that presents wilds, free spins, an RTP of 96.25% and a chance to win up to 2758.8x your bet. Packed with innovative mechanics, Snake Arena fills the screens with an excitement level never seen before with its wild chase feature. This special feature can trigger at random, and when it does it triggers the battle mode with the entire reel turning into wilds.

The snakes and knights are the wild symbols in the game and, when spun together, will activate the free spins bonus. Once the bonus is active, the snake chases the knight across the reels growing in length every time the knight is captured. Once the snake runs into its own body the free spins feature is ended. Another great feature Relax Gaming implemented is the Buy Feature. This option lets you buy into the free spins bonus without triggering it on your own.

Relax’ Chief Product Officer, Simon Hammon commented on the release saying the high volatility of the game was designed to get players’ hearts racing with every spin.