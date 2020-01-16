OneTouch Unveils its Latest Table Games Title Dragon Tiger

OneTouch, the industry’s mobile-first games developer, unveiled its latest table games’ creation titled Dragon Tiger.

Dragon Tiger is an exciting classic card game with a twist with a battle for victory between two beasts; the dragon and the tiger.

Dragon Tiger is a popular Asian card game that depicts the great battle between the two beasts. The dealer is the dragon and the player is the tiger. All of the traditional classic features have been implemented into the game, along with some added qualities such as stellar sound effects, an authentic soundtrack playing in the background with the roar of the tiger and high-end graphics.

There are a number of betting options and side bets to choose. Players are given the opportunity to choose which beast will be victorious with black, red, high or low numbers. The highest payout of the game is 10x the total stake.

OneTouch’ Head of Marketing said, Dragon Tiger is a fast-paced, exciting game that offers the classic table game feel with a modern revamp. The unmissable roar of the tiger as he defeats the dragon is an added bonus that players are guaranteed to love.