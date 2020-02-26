Play Blueprint Gaming’s Mighty Griffin Megaways Slot at LeoVegas

Blueprint Gaming Announces Release of its Latest Adventure Slot Mighty Griffin Megaways™, Play Exclusively at Leo Vegas Casino

LeoVegas is offering the new title giving players the opportunity to trigger the Jackpot King Deluxe progressive with a new player welcome bonus.

Mighty Griffin Megaways is based on the cascading wins mechanism, mystery symbols and 117,649 paylines. As the Mighty Griffin Megaways™ flies across the screen into the sky he delivers big prizes. The new slot has a lot to offer including Golden Streak Extra Spins, multipliers, a Wheel of Fortune bonus and the mega progressive jackpot.

Cascading reels are a popular feature on the new Mighty Griffin Megaways™. Three or more Griffin Shield symbols activates the extra spins round. Winning spins increase the win multiplier to deliver huge wins. Mighty Griffin Megaways™ features a new Jackpot King Deluxe progressives. Players can win the jackpot on any size bet.

