Play with Triple Jackpot Winnings in NetEnt’s Gold Money Frog™

NetEnt Releases its 5 Reel 3 row Gold Money Frog Slot, An Asian Themed Game Featuring Three Progressive Jackpots

NetEnt released its latest 5 reel 3 row slot. Gold Money Frog™ is a great addition to NetEnt’s Asia-facing content portfolio. Over the last year or so, NetEnt has outperformed its growth through its Asian focus with expressing a stronger performance, better than previous years. The release of Gold Money Frog™ is a testament for the continual enhancement of NetEnt’s already impressive gaming catalogue.

Gold Money Frog™ boasts tons of excitement with its wilds, free spins, scatter pays and jackpot bonus wheel. The jackpot bonus wheel feature offers a progressive jackpot with three different winning opportunities; super, major and minor. Gold Money Frog™ is set in a lotus garden with visually appealing graphics that were detailed beautifully catching the elegance of sparkle and vibrant colors to enhance the gaming experience.

NetEnt is thrilled to announce the new slot is ready for distribution and play. The gaming provider says the triple jackpots offers pure excitement and entertainment and will appeal to a whole new level of audience. Gold Money Frog™ is guaranteed to create the ultimate and more engaging experience not only for players, but for their partners’ player bases.