Players Relive the Battle of Troy in the New Achilles Deluxe Game

August 26, 2020 (Press Release) — Intertops Casino Red) is taking players back to ancient Troy in its new Achilles Deluxe. With fierce warriors, a handsome prince and a beautiful princess, the legendary new slot game from Realtime Gaming has two progressive jackpots. During its Free Spins Bonus Round, all wins are doubled or tripled.

An introductory bonus, which includes 50 free spins on the new game, will be available until September 30th.

Achilles is remembered for slaying the Trojan prince Hector at the gates of Troy. Achilles and Hector meet again in the classic Achilles Deluxe.

“He may have had a tender tendon named after him,” said Intertops Casino’s manager, referring to our Achilles Heel. “But he was actually a hero of the Trojan War – possibly the greatest of all the Greek warriors!”

In the new Achilles Deluxe, a medium volatility slot with 20 fixed paylines, three or more Scatters award 10 Free Games where all winnings are doubled. Three or more Wilds trigger Wild Free Games. Players first choose from a collection of ancient artifacts to reveal 15, 20 or 25 free spins. During the Wild Free Games, all winnings are tripled and Scatters turn into either Wilds or the highest paying regular symbol.

Any spin can randomly trigger either of the two Achilles Deluxe progressive jackpots. The Major jackpot starts at $1000 after a win and increases with every spin. The Minor jackpot starts at $250.

ACHILLES DELUXE INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $1500

Includes 50 spins on new Achilles Deluxe

Code: LEGEND

Available until September 30, 2020

The $270,000 Summer Dreams Bonus Contest continues until September 7th. Intertops Casino players compete with each other for top weekly bonus prizes. Every week, 300 players win $30,000 in prizes – up to $500 each. A final draw on September 7th will award a $1000 cash prize (with no wagering requirements).

