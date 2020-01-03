Playtech and Microgaming Partner to Deliver New Buffalo Blitz Slot

Playtech Partnered with Microgaming for Launch of its First Ever Live Dealer Online Slot

For the first time ever in the history of online gambling, a live dealer online slot has been launched. Thanks to the partnership between Playtech and Microgaming, The Buffalo Blitz slot was revamped and offered in a new format across Playtech’s platform. The Buffalo Blitz has always been a Playtech favorite with the popular fruit machine attracting players for a few years now. Playtech decided why not turn it into an industry first. They did just that with changing the rules a little bit and implementing the live dealer vibe.

There are no paylines in the game with the minimum bet 0.01 and 5 credits max. The diamond symbol is wild and substitutes all over symbols in the game except for the scatters. Three or more scatters triggers the free spins feature with 5 to 100 free games won. The amount of free spins awarded is dependent on how many scatters and wilds are appearing on the screen when the bonus is triggered. Random multipliers play a huge part during the bonus with payouts randomly paying out between 2 and 5x the original amount.

The remake of an old-time favorite is guaranteed to entertain slot players for hours on end. The live dealer feature makes it more enticing with giving the real-casino vibe with every spin.