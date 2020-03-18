Preview 4thePlayers Newest Action Adventure Slot, 9K Yeti

4The Player Teams Up with First Look Games – New 9K Yeti Slot Added to Action Packed Lineup of Slots

9K Yeti will take players on an epic new adventure. Brave the ascent to make your way to the top of Everest in this 4,096 ways to win plus a max multiplier of over 9,000x slot.

Spin the reels to earn free spins and mountainous Yeti wins! The action packed will deliver high altitude wins for players seeking the ultimate adventure!

9K Yeti Game Description

Slots players can prepare for the greatest adventure in the new 9K Yeti slot.

Encounter the elusive Yeti and experience mountainous wins of over 9,000 x. 9K Yeti offers 4,096 ways slot brought to you by 4ThePlayer.com

Discover Yeti footprints along your way and trigger Free Spins with the Snowstorm feature. Where losing spins are swept around the reels into a guaranteed win. Make sure you wrap up warm as you could be in the snowstorm for a while. With up to 88 free spins to start and an abundance of retriggers.

For those seeking a mighty mobile adventure, this game features 4ThePlayers exclusive BIG REEL PORTRAIT MODE™. The reels are stacked on top of each other and spin right to left in a captivating and immersive experience!

Prefer a classic experience? Don’t worry the choice is yours – as this slot provide the paths you decide how to spin. Your Everest expedition to the mythical yeti is about to begin!