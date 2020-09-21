Preview African Legends, Developed Exclusively for Microgaming by Slingshot Studios

Journey into the wilderness and experience the power, spirit and magic of African Legends, a new progressive jackpot slot coming soon to Microgaming’s renowned network.

This energetic 243 ways to win game is awash with features including monumental Rolling Reels™, an exciting multiplier trail, Wild Blast™, and free spins. What’s more, it also features the WowPot Major jackpot, the second highest tier of Microgaming’s WowPot progressive jackpot, which seeds at an impressive €50,000.

Set atop a breath-taking plain, with legendary creatures roaring off the reels, this game is sure to take players on an unmistakably African adventure packed with possibility.

Rolling Reels™

Featuring in both the base game and free spins, Rolling Reels™ sees the game’s striking symbols explode as monolithic stone beasts thud down the reels, resulting in multiple possible winning combinations from just a single spin.

Multiplier Trail

The win multiplier trail increases on each consecutive roll during normal play up to a 4x multiplier, amplifying excitement and awarding bigger wins.

Wild Blast™

As the player journeys along the trail in search of big wins, Wild Blast™ can trigger randomly during any normal spin in the base game, turning up to five random positions wild.

Free Spins

Four or more rolls during Rolling Reels™ awards 12 or more free spins with a multiplier, up to 20 free spins at 10x! As the base game’s warm sunlight shifts to an awesome African thunderstorm in free spins, energetic percussion drums up anticipation for epic wins.

Progressive Jackpot Bonus

Eight or more rolls during Rolling Reels™ in the base game awards the WowPot Major progressive jackpot. The higher the player’s bet, the higher the frequency of the jackpot bonus.

Technical Data

• Reels: 5

• Ways: 243

• RTP: 94.92%

• Volatility: Medium

• Min. bet: 0.25

• Max. bet: 25.0

African Legends™ will be live exclusively on LeoVegas.com, Royal Panda, and Rocket X from 22 September 2020 and is scheduled for network-wide release to Microgaming customers on 06 October 2020.