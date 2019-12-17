Preview and Free Play NetEnt’s New Wings of Riches Slot

NetEnt Releases Its Mystical Elvish New Game and Invites Players into a Paradise of Natural Wonders in its Latest Slot Release, Wings of Riches

NetEnt has launched another great new slot that brings the classic art style with a magical twist to the screens of slot players across the Net Entertainment platform. The new game is titled Wings of Riches, and just as the name suggests, there are plenty of riches to be had with random multipliers, free spins and an RTP of 96.63%.

As soon as the game loads you are surrounded by beautiful beetles, colorful flowers and magical elves that invade the screen to reward with engaging payouts across the 5×3, 20-payline video slot. Wilds are spread throughout game play, including the main game and the free spins bonus. The spreading wilds not only adds excitement to the game, but also adds to the wins with a chance to trigger a 5x multiplier. The free spins bonus can be triggered by spinning three or more scatters across the reels. As soon as the free spins bonus is triggered, you are off on a spellbinding treasure hunt through the forest in search of big wins.

Bryan Upton, NetEnt’s Director of Games, said Wings of Riches is guaranteed to be a sure hit with players with its appealing theme, spreading wilds, multipliers and proven mechanics that provide a solid performance and intriguing game play.