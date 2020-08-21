Preview and Play the New Day & Night Slot by True Lab

True Lab, a game provider within the True Flip group, presents another top-quality slot with unique features.

The flaming Ra and furious Bastet rule day and night in their eternal dispute – assuming and giving up reels.

When Ra Wilds are superior in number, the day side gains a reel from the night, making it Wild. When Bastet Wilds prevail, the Night captures a reel turning it all Wilds.

Gaining all six reels, the deity grants 10 dedicated free spins. Each Day Spin gives from 1 to 24 Wilds, while the Night Spins make all the Wilds sticky.

Day & Night is a low volatile 6×4 slot with a 96.38% RTP and 20 both-way pay lines. The maximum win is x12500 to bet.

“Our first game inspired by a classic plot looks just perfect to me. Together with the great idea of Day and Night reels, this slot stirs up a lot of emotions thanks to its astonishingly well-detailed visuals and sounds, as well as a very promising math setting”, said Vasily Polynov, True Lab’s CBDO.

Launch August 2020 Type 6×4 video-slot Paylines 20 Max win x12500 RTP 96.38% Volatility Low Mobile Yes, HTML5 Languages En, De, Fi, No, Se, Th, Ch



About True Lab

True Lab is an MGA licensed iGaming provider emerging within the True Flip group of companies. True Lab offers titles with unique gameplay and bonuses, put together with authentic top-quality visuals. Packed with a comprehensive set of promo-tools, these HTML5 games are available throughout True Lab’s growing partner network.