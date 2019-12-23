Preview Red Rake Gaming’s Newest Slot, Mother of Horus

Red Rake Gaming Reveals its Latest Ancient Egyptian World Themed Video Slot

Red Rake Gaming revealed its latest slot to hit its platform! The latest addition is an ancient Egyptian world themed video slot titled Mother of Horus. The new slot can be played on mobile, desktop and tablets. Mother of Horus slot is one of the gaming providers’ most unique games with a 5×3 format, wilds, bonus feature games and an increasing prize bar that ups the chances of winning during regular game play.

Mother of Horus offers tons of great in-game features. One of those features is the upper prize bar. This is a powerful element of the game that awards players with exciting prizes. This feature is triggered when the Isis symbol appears across the reels. Direct wins, casino spins or jackpot opportunities will be awarded once the feature is triggered. The Isis symbol can appear on the 1st, 3rd or 5th reel for the activation of the prize bar. Once the feature is triggered the same symbol can appear on any of the five reels. As soon as the wild beetles appear on the reels, they move around creating winning combinations and additional wild elements, adding to the anticipation and excitement of the game.

Mother of Horus is available and live with all Red Rake Gaming operators.