Preview the Latest Holiday Slot Wild Stocking from Stakelogic

Stakelogic’s Latest Slot Release Wild Stocking Will Have Players Warmed Up and Ready for Holiday Cheer!

Stakelogic is inviting players to get festive this winter! In their newest playful holiday story, Wild Stocking, baby its getting cold outside. Outside, the roofs are clad in snow and Rudolph is coming with gifts in town.

Who’s naughty and who’s nice all get to pick a prize, and what’s that placed inside your stocking? Unwrap wild prizes that are shocking. For your wishes Santa’s elves brings a reply, the wilds during free spins, your wins will multiply. His gifts to all Santa is generously handing, so wilds pay more by vertically expanding.

Key Game Information

Reels: 5

Pay Ways: 1024

RTP: 95.50%

Volatility: High (5/5)

(5/5) Max Win: €500,000

Max Multiplier: x25,000 (x12,500 with Super Stake)

(x12,500 with Super Stake) Features: Super Stake, Expanding Wild Symbol, Gamble Feature, Pick and Click, Free Spins (With Multiplier Wilds), Buy Bonus

Licensed: MGA, SE, UK, IT, ROM, DK, PT, LV, CHE

Release Date: 1st December 2021

