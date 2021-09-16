Preview True Lab’s Newest Circus Themed Slot, Circus Fruits

Press Release – On September 15, 2021, True Lab’s new circus-themed slot makes its public debut.

Inspired by carnival vibes, the game is pulsing with flashy visuals, taking players into a careless atmosphere of celebration with True Lab’s new Circus Fruits Slot. The slot offers 243 cascading pay ways, impressive potential winnings of up to x10,000 the bet, and a variety of authentic features.

Circus Fruits, the greatest masters of illusion, join in cascades and disappear into thin air, repeating the act over and over again, until the last combo. Once a symbol from the winning combination hops on a Golden frame, the magnificent prizes of up to x10,000 illuminate the arena!

Fruits-acrobats form cascades and vanish without a trace, giving way to the new sequences, as long as winning combinations appear.

The Golden multipliers are applied to the prizes, if at least 1 symbol from the combination lands on the respective reel.

On every spin, random cells light up on each reel. When the symbols from the winning combo match the Golden frames, the multipliers increase.

The multiplier is not reset between the rounds in Free Spins, and saved from the base game.

Circus Fruits follows the mythical Siren Song, the ultimate version of the bestseller Victoria Wild Deluxe, classics-inspired Book of Truth, summertime Crazy Mix, and many others.

Kate Nastyushkina, CMO at True Lab, said: “The release incorporates the elements of the classical fruit slot and incendiary features in a festive mood. We are very thrilled to see yet another title with an entirely new picturesque setting coming out to the market”.

About True Lab

True Lab is an MGA licensed iGaming provider emerging within the True Flip Group. True Lab offers titles with unique gameplay and bonuses, put together with authentic top-quality visuals. Packed with a comprehensive set of promo tools, these HTML5 games are available throughout True Lab’s growing partner network.