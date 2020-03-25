Preview True Labs Uniquely Themed Slot, Startup Valley

True Lab, a game provider within the True Flip group, Unveils Startup Valley, another uniquely themed slot with a Buy Bonus feature.

Buried in books, sweating on their decks, abusing energy drinks – five smartheads chase a fruitful investor meet-up.

Heroes of Startup Valley gain experience points for dedicated free spins that unfold their super skills. These include additional wilds and random multipliers thrown on the reels.

Three IPO scatters arriving in the base game trigger a round of 10 IPO free spins. These include all characters at once with their unique features mixed and applied randomly.

The Buy feature will trigger an IPO free spins round with a single click. The rate will depend on a player’s selected bet size.

“With a set of cool features and its signature visuals, Startup Valley is an ultimate slot game that will fit nicely into our 2020 roadmap. The Buy Bonus feature makes it attractive for an even broader audience,” said Vasily Polynov, True Lab’s CBDO.

Launch March 2020 Type 3×5 video-slot Paylines 15 Max win x1000 RTP 96.48% Volatility Medium Mobile Yes, HTML5 Languages En, De, Fi, No, Sv, Th, Ch



About True Lab

True Lab is an MGA licensed iGaming provider emerging within the True Flip group of companies. True Lab offers titles with deeply unique gameplay and bonuses, put together with authentic top-quality visuals. Packed with a comprehensive set of promo-tools, these HTML5 games are available throughout True Lab’s growing partner network.

Sales: [email protected]

Media: [email protected]Web: Truelab.games

Linked In /true-lab

Facebook: /Truelabgames

Twitter: /TrueLabGames

True Lab is the source of this content. This press release is for informational purposes only.