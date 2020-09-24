Preview Vibra Gaming’s Latest Release, Popeye® Slots

Vibra Gaming proudly introduces their latest title, Popeye® Slots, inviting your players to set sail with the famous sailor man and win! This 5×3, high volatility game invokes all the nostalgia of the classic comic strip and blends it with modern graphics & reel sounds that land in perfect rhythm with the familiar Sailor’s Hornpipe musical score.

Wild Features

Featuring alongside Popeye are his eternal love, Olive Oyl, and his arch-nemesis, Bluto – both of whom appear prominently with wild features.

Olive Wild – on reels 2, 3 or 4, the Olive symbol becomes an expanding wild granting the player a series of re-spins. This wild may also appear again during the feature for more great rewards!

Bluto Wild – when he lands on reel 3, Bluto activates the feature expanding to other positions across the reels as he pursues Olive Oyl – obviously without success. The player is rewarded with a series of re-spins with Bluto symbols becoming sticky wilds.

Familiar Characters

Other reel characters you’ll be familiar include the anchor, his pipe, friends Wimpy and Swee’Pea and of course the scatter bonus… tins of spinach, which give the player super strength through free spins.

Free Spins Feature Round

The free spins rounds sees your players sail across the high seas to the tune of Popeye the Sailor Man. Spinach multipliers accompany further Olive & Bluto wild features to deliver max wins of 1950x in this epic feature round.

Key Game Information

• Layout: 5×3

• Paylines: 25 fixed

• RTP: 95.00%

• Volatility: High (5/5)

• Hit Ratio: 33.95%

• Features: Expanding Wilds, Sticky Wilds, Re-Spins, Free Spins (8-20), Multipliers, Double Tap Zoom on Mobile Devices

• Launch Date: Friday, October 2, 2020