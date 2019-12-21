Red Tiger Gaming Launches its Slots Collection with Royal Panda Casino

Red Tiger Gaming announced its slots collection has launched across the Royal Panda Casino platform.

Royal Panda, part of the LeoVegas Group, is delighted to offer Red Tiger content. They are excited to enter in the new partnership with Red Tiger saying it’s a dream come true to have Red Tiger games on Royal Panda Casino. Red Tiger has always delivered exceptional games through their innovative platform.

Adding Red Tiger content to the Royal Panda Casino platform is a plus for players. Red Tiger, according to the agreement deal, will offer more than 100 game titles across the casino. Included in the deal are Red Tiger’s in-demand Daily and Hourly Jackpots, with new games to be added in the near future.

Chris Looney, Red Tiger’s Commercial commented on the launch saying the gaming provider is always excited and thrilled to partner and supply highly respected operators such as Royal Panda Casino with their games. This is an important milestone for Red Tiger allowing the company to further its growth and opportunities across the industry and introduce games to a new player audience. Red Tiger ensures Royal Panda players will enjoy the new range of content in varied ways.