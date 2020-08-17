Review Red Dog Casinos RTP Reports for More Winning Strategies

Did you know Red Dog Casino follows policy with publishing monthly RTP reports

Did you know Red Dog Casino follows policy with publishing monthly RTP reports? RTP, return to player, is a volatile parameter that ranks each game at a rate that is statistically played. A true RTP cannot be accurate unless an individual game is played at least a billion times. Red Dog’s reports are precise with each one fully reflecting on the actual win rate for all games. The RTP section of the website will allow for players to choose a ‘loose’ game and to also give some insight on which games have been popular.

Some online casinos rank their games’ RTP’s with just certain games, not Red Dog. Red Dog includes all detailed and important info in their reports such as the biggest win, number of rounds each game is plays and its individual RTP.

Game Number of rounds RTP Biggest win

RTG777 302498 96.61% $26976.54

Keno 545144 8.19% $24629.5

Suit ‘Em Up 28872 98.06% $23110

Eagle Shadow Fist 137051 96.86% $22615

Count Spectacular 136420 97.46% $19600.43

Sweet 16 148413 96.98% $19574

