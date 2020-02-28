Royal Panda Adds Wings of RA to Royal Panda’s Expanding Portfolio

Earn your Wings of Ra with Red Tiger Gaming’s Latest Slot to Hit the Royal Panda Platform, Play Now with $100 up to 100% Match Bonus

Royal Panda is one of Red Tiger’s biggest fans and offers their entire slots portfolio across their casino platform. Wings of Ra is one of the most explosive slots to hit Red Tiger’s platform. The 5×3 video bonus slot rewards for individual engagement with a momentum-building free spins progressive bonus feature and explosive paths to riches.

Wings of Ra is the first game created on Red Tiger’s new Pixi.js framework. Red Tiger said they are excited to launch their new game that balances feature sets with conceptual payouts with Royal Panda Casino.

Although there isn’t a special Wings of Ra bonus yet, there is a new player welcome bonus that can be used to play any of Red Tiger Gaming’s games. Make your first deposit and Royal Panda will receive up to $100, a 100% match. The welcome bonus has a 35x wagering requirement.

Play Royal Panda Casino today and look for Red Tiger’s selection of games and be one of the first players to spin the reels of Wings of Ra!