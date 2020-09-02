Sloto Magazine Fall Edition Brings Positivity to a Troubled World

September 2, 2020 (Press Release) – The Fall Issue of Sloto’Cash Casino’s free player magazine shares empowering and positive news and tips for staying strong and healthy in these uncertain times. As in every issue of Sloto Magazine, there’s a calendar of bonuses available over the next few months and lots of valuable coupons for free spins and free bonus cash.

“We can’t ignore the current world situation,” said casino manager Stephen Vaughn. “But despite the problems we’re facing, we need to keep a positive outlook somehow. This issue offers hope and inspiration. And fun!”

Several articles in this issue address the Covid world we now live in. “How to Cope with the New Normal” offers suggestions for gathering strength and carrying on. Another article discusses a new approach to planning ahead.

There’s also reviews of new games like Wild Hog Luau and the brand-new Achilles Deluxe. Each review gives a bonus code for 100 free spins.

The review of Cash Bandits 3 includes a look back at first two games in the series. Marking the launch of this latest cops and robbers slot game, there’s a feature article about the “World’s Most Famous Bank Heists”.

Other articles include tips on travelling locally, deciding what to believe in today’s media and a report on the 2020 Mars Mission.

Several regular features are back:

• Sloto School of Greatness: staying strong in times of hardship by being mindful and developing positivity.

• Life of Mr Sloto: our hero has a close encounter of an extraterrestrial kind. Readers can choose one of three options for the next chapter.

• Sloto Lifestyle: fun and clever ideas for masks.

• Fall Trivia Contest: answer 3 questions to win $33.

The Fall issue of Sloto Magazine is now on its way to Sloto’Cash Casino players all over the world.