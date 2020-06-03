Sloto Magazine Summer Edition Stays Positive during a Difficult Time

June 2, 2020 (Press Release) – The summer edition of Sloto’Cash Casino’s player magazine is a bit of a departure from its normal content. The latest issue of Sloto Magazine includes articles on casino games and strategies and has lots of bonus offers as usual, but it also features content on the topic of the century: the Covid 19 outbreak.

In addition to the usual information on free spins, tokens and cash bonuses, this issue also explores the impact the pandemic has had on our daily lives, focusing on some of the positive outcomes that will result from this crisis.

“We’re living through a pivotal event in human history,” said casino manager Stephen Vaughn. “We’ve made our magazine as uplifting as possible, while also recognizing and respecting the severity and tragedy of the current outbreak.”

“From every experience, no matter how difficult, we can always extract lessons,” noted Vaughn. “The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us how fast humanity as a whole can act to protect the members of its population.”

• “Good News in Corona Virus Times” looks at some of the positive changes we’ve seen already, such as the way nations are working together to find a solution, and the reduction in air pollution since the outbreak began.

• “Finding Meaning in Leisure” gives ideas for making the most of extra free time, such as reading, music and hobbies.

• “Other Pandemics in World History” compares the current situation with others throughout history.

• A Sloto Lifestyle article gives tips on foods that can help boost the immune system.

• Sloto’Cash Casino has two Aladdin-themed slot games, Aladdin’s Wishes and the brand-new 5 Wishes. The “Fun Facts About Aladdin” article reveals how different the Aladdin we know is from the original Chinese story of a genie in a magic lamp.

• Reviews of four new games – 5 Wishes, Dr. Winmore, Pulsar, and Diamond Fiesta — include free spins coupons.

The Summer issue of Sloto Magazine is in the mail and on its way to all Sloto’Cash Casino players that have made a deposit in this year.