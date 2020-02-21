Stakelogic Announces Release of New The Extendables Megaways™ Slot

The Expendables Megaways™ Announced by Stakelogic, Explore the Adventure of this New Slot Based on the Hollywood Blockbuster Hit Movie

Description

Join the fight with the world’s greatest mercenaries in The Expendables Megaways! Load your gun and spin the Megaways cascading reels that can provide up to 117,649 pay ways! Wild symbols will aid you in your mission to acquire big winnings. Collect five bullets to ignite a big shootout in which more wild symbols are fired onto the reels!

Four or more scatter symbols will trigger the explosive Free Spins feature with an increasing win multiplier and possible destruction of lower symbols! Train your fists, aim your rifle, and shoot your multiple ways to big riches in The Expendables Megaways!

The 6 vertical reels spin from top to bottom. Each reel shows randomly 2 to 7 symbols per spin. After each spin, winning symbols are removed from the reel window allowing existing symbols to drop down and fill empty positions.

™Then new symbols fall from above to fill any empty reel window positions. This process repeats until no new wins are formed.

On the horizontal reel symbols move from right to the left to take up any free spaces. New symbols refill the remaining spaces. It takes part in win formations and cascades.

The Megaways display in the upper left corner dynamically shows the current amount of megaways.

The bullet counter in the upper right of the screen is used to track how many BULLET SYMBOLS have landed in view.

Bullet Bonus

The five BULLETS collected in the bullet counter will spray 5 BLANK SYMBOLS randomly on to reel 2, 3, 4, 5, and/or 6. Then all BLANK SYMBOLS in view are replaced with WILD SYMBOLS. When the bonus is complete, 5 WILD SYMBOLS will have been added to the reel window and the bullet counter will be back to 0.

Free Spins Trigger

If four or more SCULL SYMBOLS are in view then the Free Spins feature is awarded.

Free Spins

A win multiplier is active. It starts at x1 and is incremented by 1 after each win.

During Free Spins, each low value symbol that becomes part of a winning combination is excluded from subsequent Free Spins. Wins have to occur in order: 10, J, Q, K and than A for them to be removed. If a 10 win hasn’t occurred, then higher royal wins do not remove a symbol from the reels. When three or more SCULL SYMBOLS land in view then additional Free Spins are awarded.

Gamble Feature

When a win occurs, player gets the option to gamble his win amount.

• If player chooses this option, an overlay appears with a blind card and the option to gamble on colour (red or black) or suit (spades, hearts, diamonds or clubs).

• After making the choice the card turns around and reveals it’s color and suit. Betting on the correct colour multiplies the bet by 2, betting on the correct suit multiplies the bet by 4.

• Betting on the wrong colour or suit quits the gamble feature. The gamble feature also quits after a fixed amount of consecutive rounds/winnings (to be determined for each individual game and for each individual operator) and after reaching the maximum win amount of the game (also to be determined for each individual game and for each

individual operator).